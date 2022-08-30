VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 122,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

