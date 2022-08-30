VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.21

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 273943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

