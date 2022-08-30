Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.