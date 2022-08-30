Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Position Increased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 424,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 539.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 414,297 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Price Performance

VXRT stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

