Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 55,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

