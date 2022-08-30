Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

VECO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. 38,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,607. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

