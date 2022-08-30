VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Graham comprises about 1.6% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Graham worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,888,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,418,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.00. 73 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.55 and a 200 day moving average of $591.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $533.77 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

