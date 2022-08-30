VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Envista makes up approximately 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 140.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Envista by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. 33,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

