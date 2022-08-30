VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 2,571 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.9 %

PII stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.46. 6,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,907. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.