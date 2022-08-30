VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,582,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. 51,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,283. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

