VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

NYSE AVY traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,919. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

