VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,214 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 625.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 554,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,718,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

CTSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,671. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.