VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $395,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,467 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VMware by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $409,258,000 after buying an additional 2,051,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.79. 15,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.40. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

