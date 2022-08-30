VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of VeriSign worth $36,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.94. 8,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

