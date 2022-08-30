Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 152,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,527,354 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $29.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,375,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

