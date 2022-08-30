Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. 1,352,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 504.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

