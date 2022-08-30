Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 13,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 271,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $379.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

