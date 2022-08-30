Vontier Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

