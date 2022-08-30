Vox.Finance Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00007446 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $130,202.49 and $215.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00827048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 125,327 coins and its circulating supply is 87,370 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.

