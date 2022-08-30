Vulkania (VLK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,188.00

Vulkania (VLK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Vulkania coin can now be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulkania has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $22,188.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulkania has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00813360 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Vulkania
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
Buying and Selling Vulkania
