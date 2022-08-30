Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 142,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,651. The company has a market cap of $363.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

