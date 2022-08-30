Washington University Buys New Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,102,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Ginkgo Bioworks accounts for 1.6% of Washington University’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Washington University owned 0.06% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602,744. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

