Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

