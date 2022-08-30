Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.53.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

