Waves Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Waves has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00022505 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $487.70 million and approximately $103.46 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015545 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005257 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003921 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Waves Coin Profile
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,197,490 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
