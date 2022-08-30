Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.72. 134,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

