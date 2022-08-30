Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 112,002 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441,806. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.