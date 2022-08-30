Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 195,741 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,015.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,741 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,111 shares of company stock worth $15,739,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. 768,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

