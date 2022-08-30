West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $301.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,645. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.