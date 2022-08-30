Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners
In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $587,704,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Midstream Partners Price Performance
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
