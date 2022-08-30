Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $587,704,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 903,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,137. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.