Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

