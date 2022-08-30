Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.14

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$40.14 and last traded at C$40.35, with a volume of 382386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a current ratio of 21.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

