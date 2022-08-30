Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus Purchases 9,543 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director Nelson Obus bought 9,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $15,745.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,458,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,957.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Nelson Obus bought 40,007 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,011.55.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 37,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,934. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Further Reading

