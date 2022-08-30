Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,111 ($25.51) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,068.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,651.06. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

