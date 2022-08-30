Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $220.00 at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.41.

WDAY opened at $160.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

