Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Workday by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

