Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 690.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

