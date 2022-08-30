Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 690.0 days.
Worldline Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Worldline
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worldline (WWLNF)
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.