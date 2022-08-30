Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.83

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 4937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Xinyi Glass Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

