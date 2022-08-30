Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Up 3.4%

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.22. 12,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 396,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPER. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Xperi Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Xperi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

