xWIN Finance (XWIN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Million

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. xWIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $327,404.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028480 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000266 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00083121 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

XWIN is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,935,126 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

