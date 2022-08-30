Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $61.57

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $61.57 or 0.00302680 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $933.35 million and approximately $68.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00113775 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00079577 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002107 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,158,694 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
