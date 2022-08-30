ZCore (ZCR) 1-Day Volume Hits $331.00

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $60,452.46 and $331.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00031262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00269937 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00027425 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

