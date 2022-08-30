Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 224,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,909. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 61.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $202,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

