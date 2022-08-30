Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $348.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

