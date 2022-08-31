17,890 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

CRWD opened at $197.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average is $186.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.79.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.