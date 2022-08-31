1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,956 shares in the company, valued at $732,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares in the company, valued at $732,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,991 shares of company stock valued at $256,099 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 3.0 %

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 151,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,226. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

