200,000 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Twitter comprises approximately 1.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.
