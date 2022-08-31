3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $197.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

