6,740 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,740 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 239.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BHP Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 851,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,832 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

Shares of BHP opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

