67,417 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA) Acquired by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.27% of VMG Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMGA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

